Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Reach Agreement Over Custody of Son Julian

One day after the happy news that Robin Thicke is expecting a second child, his first with girlfriend April Love Geary, he and ex Paula Patton have reached an agreement over the custody of their son Julian.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the child's split schedule between his mother and father has been outlined and agreed upon in the wake of a heated custody war.

The 7-year-old will stay with Robin Monday through Wednesday while he will be with Paula Wednesday through Friday.