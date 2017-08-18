Savannah Chrisley and Boyfriend Luke Kennard Split: ''It Was Best to Part as Friends''

Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard have ended their relationship, E! News has exclusively learned.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shares in a statement, "The last 4 months I've been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one."

"I was brought up to know my worth," she continues. "I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family."

Savannah first went public with her relationship in late June when she supported the basketball player as he was drafted into the NBA by the Detroit Pistons. Her protective pops Todd Chrisley sang the new couple's praises shortly thereafter in an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy, gushing, "We love him. He's a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He's very strong and committed to his faith. His family are quality, good, decent people."