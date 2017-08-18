Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Getting Schooled on Purses by Jada Pinkett Smith in New Comedy Special

Tiffany Haddish may not be a knock-off purse girl much longer.

In her new Showtime comedy special SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood!, the comedienne and actress jokes about wearing faux designer handbags and what her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith told her after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction involving one.

"I had a bag on, we talking and stuff, we laughing, I lean back and laugh and the little lock on the bag, the little 'Michael Kors' lock, just melted off and hit the ground" she said. "And then Jada and [fellow co-star] Queen Latifah was like, 'What the f--k?'"