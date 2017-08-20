Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Why She Broke Up With Tyga! Plus, See Her Get a Sweet Gift From BF Travis Scott on Life of Kylie

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
WAGS Miami

WAGS Miami Recap: Ashley Nicole Wheeler Argues With Her Future Mother-in-Law Ahead of Wedding to Philip Wheeler

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Definitely Should Not Have Gone Beyond the Wall

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke Shares ''Happy Days'' Photo With Pregnant Girlfriend and Son During Beach Vacation

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner is finally explaining why she broke up with Tyga.

On tonight's Life of Kylie, the Lip Kit queen comes clean about calling off their relationship earlier this year.

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," Kylie explains. "There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Speaking of Kylie's love life, the 20-year-old also received a super sweet gift from current boyfriend Travis Scott on tonight's episode.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

"Did you guys see all my flowers?" Kylie asks the Life of Kylie crew while surrounded by bouquets of roses.

"It looks like someone is obsessed with you," a producer says. "I hope the person I'm dating's obsessed with me," Kylie says with a big smile. Too cute!

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner also stopped by Kylie's house and Kylie explained how their relationship is growing since her dad's transition.

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Jordyn Woods also had an awkward run-in with Tyga while attending Coachella. So how did Kylie handle the situation?

Watch the recap video to see everything that went down on tonight's Life of Kylie!

Watch brand new episodes of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9e|6p only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Tyga , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Couples , Breakups
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.