Beauty is about confidence.

Ask any beauty star, and they'll tell you it's less about the products you're wearing, and more about how you wear them. It's about the way to you move, how you walk with your head up, so the sun catches on to your highlight. If you're more of a visual person, follow Ashley Graham and you'll understand.

From her fierce cat-eye liner to her high-shine brunette tresses, the model is usually photographed appearing high glam, courtesy of her makeup artist Morgan Martini. But, she hasn't always had a beauty pro at her side, and after years in the business, she knows what works for her. This brings us to ask, "What's in Ashley Graham's makeup bag?"