Paris Jackson's Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Hazy Shadow Trend

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
It's time to embrace the rainbow.
Neutral-fanatics, there's no need to fear color anymore. Jo Baker, celeb makeup artist to stars like Bella Hadid, Salma Hayek and Jenna Dewan Tatum, shared how even the most darkest of heart wardrobe can dabble with vibrant hues.
"People should be embracing color and having fun with it, because that's what it's there for," said the pro. "I'm obsessed with doing a soft, colorful haze at the moment. I think I've just been doing it in every color possible."
Case in point: Paris Jackson at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
The makeup artist took the dynamic eye look she created on her client for the award show and shared how we can do an easier version at home—with the right products, of course. She also shared how to pair color with a nice contour and neutral lip. Keep scrolling!
"I do love an eye shadow primer, especially when my clients are going to be on the red carpet. I like a primer if it's summer, if it's gotta last 20 hours, heat, whatever it is…but if you're just going to dinner after work, it's nice to have a little bit of dewiness," noted makeup artist Jo Baker. She likes both the original formula from Urban Decay and its anti-aging primer. However, if you like a more hazy, romantic look, just applying shadow on top of a cream base will work wonders!
"Use [eye shadow] powder to cover up the edges of the cream base," said Jo. Using a fluffy brush, like a Mac 217 Blending Brush, "start around the edges [of the cream base], building up slowly" over the lid." Even though it looks pretty neutral, the maroon shadow in this palette looks vibrant over a pink-hued cream base.
Never heard of this brush brand? Apparently, it's the holy grail of brushes. These Japanese, professional-grade brushes are "every makeup artist's prized possessions," Jo decreed. And they are pretty affordable, to boot! Jo used a brush like this to apply shadow to the lash line, creating a soft liner. Using shadow instead of liner helps to emphasize your lashes while subtly anchoring colorful shadow.
B533 Eye Shadow Brush Tapered, $14.84
"I'm loving Kevyn Aucoin creamy contours," noted the pro. "We're going to do a little stripe, and I go really high on the edge of the cheeks. And then I buff in little circles because I want it to look natural, using a clean blush brush. You get a really nice, subtle sculpt. I go quite far into the hairline, almost into the ear. You get a haze rather than a stripe."
The problem with contour sometimes, said Jo, is that it can take the natural texture of skin away. To add back in that dewy sheen, she loves this highlight stick. "Put on top of contour and you can even use a little bit on your eyelids," the makeup artist suggested.
This drugstore find is one of Jo's favorites! "It has a formula that actually allows the curl to stay in place once it dries. For me, it's a go-to in my kit, when I need something that's going to last, something that's going to perform and not going to drag your lashes down. It's a lightweight formula that stays," she explained.
Supercurler Mascara, $4.49
Whether you're just starting to play with color or you want to complement a shadow hue, Jo recommends a fun shade for your bottom lashes. For example, if you're going with a maroon or plum shadow, opt for a black mascara on your top lashes and a wine-hued mascara on bottom. It's subtle but, trust, photo-worthy!
Super Colour Mascara in Violet, $2.19
Did eye makeup fallout just happen? Did you use shadow to create a smoky under-eye and it got a little messy. No worries! Jo recommends using this liquid concealer to clean things up. Just blot a few dots of the product under the eye, then softly blot and blend away. It creates "a soft radiance" while making your under-eye shadow look more intentional, said the makeup pro.
"It's a really good color. It suits almost everybody and has a matte-cream finish," noted Jo, who instructed us to apply straight from tube, without lip liner, so it looks "soft with no lines." Her pro tip: Using a flat brush, apply a little contour cream just right under the lower lip line, staying in the middle of the curvature and slightly swiping the brush back and forth just a few millimeters. "It is a great way to trick a little bit of weight into that lower lip," said Jo.
Will you try this trend?
