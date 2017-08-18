18 Moments That Prove North West and Penelope Disick Are the Cutest Celebrity Cousins

The votes are in and counted, and there's absolutely no denying that North West and Penelope Disick are hands-down the cutest cousins in Hollywood.
Yesterday, Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to share a few random yet totally adorable "BFF" photos of the girls hanging out with their family friend Ryan Nguyen, which got us thinking of all the randomly adorable moments both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have shared of them over the years.
From playing dress up in Kim's heels to throwing joint birthday parties to raising two sister Pomeranian puppies together, Nori and P are truly the best of friends, providing endless amounts of adorableness from their many moments together.
And if you simply don't believe us, the proof is in the pudding:
For example, there was that one time they pretended to be aunties Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Or that other time they teamed up to support auntie KoKo aka Khloe Kardashian.
They even know how to come together in harmony for an, er, interesting rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Not to mention, these kiddos pretty much go everywhere together.
For instance, North and Penelope dressed up as princesses with Ryan when they paid a visit to Disneyland last year. All three looked adorable with tiaras in their hair, wearing their best princess gear.
There was also that one time they got all dressed up in Kim's heels to hit the town for a "special party," which they promised was very exclusive and came complete with balloons and mermaid cake.
Snapchat
They even shared the same lack of enthusiasm while attending Khadijah Haqq McCray's daughter Celine's Yo Gabba Gabba-themed birthday earlier this year.
AKM-GSI/Instagram -Parent posted photo on social media
But no matter what, they'll always hold each other's hand to get through it.
Even when one of them is in a fiercely bad mood on the merry-go-round...
Jack-RS-KMM/X17online.com
Or battling a pre-ballet class breakdown. After all, when adorned in matching black and white tutus, it's kind of a must to hit their plié.
In fact, dressing alike is just one way they prove to the public how close they really are.
Which, of course, includes holidays like Halloween.
Speaking of holidays, they make sure to spend Valentine's Day together because that's what true best girlfriends do.
And you can guarantee their girl-dates are complete with their combined love for sugar.
But more than anything, their friendship has defeated the test of time, becoming besties from birth...
Sticking together through all the boo-boos of life...
Giving each other a shoulder to lean on...
A friend to laugh with...
And someone who just gets it at the end of a hard day.
Needless to say, thanks to Nori and P, #CousinGoals are now a thing.