Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

Kendall Jenner is living a real life fairy tale. The only twist? She's mainly clad in lingerie.
In what is ultimately the most epic garden scene of your dreams (think: The Secret Garden meets a field of peonies that also just so happens to be dripping with orchids), La Perla has really outdone itself for their fall/winter '17 campaign—starring none other than the brand's current muse, you guessed it, Miss Kenny herself.
Hit play on the above video for some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the magical shoot, then keep scrolling to see the outcome. (Trust us, you're going to want to see every pic.)
The scene starts in a floral jungle with us making direct eye contact with Kendall in an incredibly natural beauty look, she then gets her makeup touched up as we pan over some more stunning peonies, we see her in action—posing like the gorgeous amazon she is—then after a quick chat with a fellow model she leaves us in purple lingerie...in a bath tub. (So if you're like us, that short clip has you wanting more.)
Well you're in luck! Not only do we have four of the final campaign shots to show you, but we've also set the tone with sultry market pieces so you can attempt to get the look (you know, until the actual collection's released online tomorrow, August 24).
Okay, but how dreamy was that set?