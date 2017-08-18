Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Are All Smiles on Bowling Night With Kids

Mariah Carey and beau Bryan Tanaka were all smiles on a recent night out with her kids, E! News has learned.

The pop star and her backup dancer and choreographer had dated for several months before calling it quits in April. More than a month later, they were photographed holding hands while headed to a restaurant in Los Angeles, sparking rumors that they have rekindled their romance. Carey and Tanaka have been spotted out together several times since then. On Aug. 1, Tanaka posted on Instagram a photo of him kissing Carey on the cheek during a dinner, writing, "Love you babe!"

"They are dating again," a source told E! News, adding that Carey "likes Bryan and always had but she is not looking for anything too serious—just dating and good company."

On Thursday, the two were photographed at a New York bowling alley. Carey and Tanaka were joined by the singer's 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, their nanny and two bodyguards. Tanaka seemed at ease with the children, another source told E! News.