Found: The Holy Grail of Sheet Masks

The power of the sheet mask is real.

For those of you who skip this essential skin-care step or are unfamiliar with the beauty trend celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga or Drew Barrymore love, it's time to hop aboard the train. Sheet masks, oftentimes infused with serums and anti-aging ingredients, hydrate skin and leave it looking fresh and dewy. It's no wonder stars use it before red-carpet events, while traveling and even when they're hungover.

The problem is…there are too many on the market! First originated in Korea, the beauty game changer has flooded foreign markets. In fact, we tried over 40 brands, from fancy French finds, to your budget-friendly drugstore picks, to ones you can only get in Asia. Which sheet mask ruled them all?