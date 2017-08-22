Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Not headed back to school? You have to admit this makes you want to.
Maisie Williams is giving us all the educational vibes in this plaid school skirt, black baby tee, silk neck tie and knee-high boot look—emphasis on the plaid school skirt.
It's a wardrobe staple that was most likely lived in the earlier stages of your life, but it's time to bring them back! Now, there's so many ways to wear these bad boys now including the way Maisie did (with sultry boots and a neck accessory), with a fitted hoodie and sneakers, with a bodysuit and chunky-heeled sandals or even the way you're probably used to wearing it, with knee-high socks and loafers.
On top of purely styling tips, there's also ways to change up the look depending on your personal style (or even just the mood you're in that day). So keep scrolling through the below market pieces, and don't forget to check out Jourdan Dunn's deconstructed style as well as Olivia Palermo 's lengthier digs.
School is officially in session.
Pleated Skirt, $25
Embellished Pleated Crepe Mini Skirt, Was: $485, Now: $219
Pleated Stretch-Jersey Mini Skirt, Was: $130, Now: $59
Wrap-Effect Checked Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Skirt, Was: $278, Now: $84
Pleated A Line Skirt, Was: $39, Now: $17
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Play around with a more edgy version of your typical school skirt, like Jourdan Dunn.
Lost in Light Pleated Mini Skirt, Was: $78, Now: $50
Layered Checked Wool Mini Skirt, Was: $458, Now: $274
Pleated Panel Skirt, $55
Check Skirt Pants, $50
Leather Mini Skirt, Was: $695, Now: $292
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
And if you're looking for something a little more modest, something like Olivia Palermo's plaid maxi is the way to go.
Pleated Cotton and Modal-Blend Pique Skirt, Was: $205, Now: $93
Pleated Tartan Wool Midi Skirt, $2,600
Pleated Wool Midi Skirt, Was: $1,795, Now: $683
Pleated Plaid Wool and Cotton-Blend Boucle-Tweed Skirt, Was: $2,355, Now: $942
Hopefully you were note-taking.
There's going to a quiz about it later.