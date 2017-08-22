Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

ESC: Maisie Williams

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Not headed back to school? You have to admit this makes you want to. 

Maisie Williams is giving us all the educational vibes in this plaid school skirt, black baby tee, silk neck tie and knee-high boot look—emphasis on the plaid school skirt.

It's a wardrobe staple that was most likely lived in the earlier stages of your life, but it's time to bring them back! Now, there's so many ways to wear these bad boys now including the way Maisie did (with sultry boots and a neck accessory), with a fitted hoodie and sneakers, with a bodysuit and chunky-heeled sandals or even the way you're probably used to wearing it, with knee-high socks and loafers.

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens' Street Style

On top of purely styling tips, there's also ways to change up the look depending on your personal style (or even just the mood you're in that day). So keep scrolling through the below market pieces, and don't forget to check out Jourdan Dunn's deconstructed style as well as Olivia Palermo 's lengthier digs.

School is officially in session.

Shop the Look

ESC: School Skirts

H&M

Pleated Skirt, $25

ESC: School Skirts

Kenzo

Embellished Pleated Crepe Mini Skirt, Was: $485, Now: $219

ESC: School Skirts

Splendid

Pleated Stretch-Jersey Mini Skirt, Was: $130, Now: $59

ESC: School Skirts

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Wrap-Effect Checked Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Skirt, Was: $278, Now: $84

ESC: School Skirts

Forever 21

Pleated Drop-Waist Mini Skirt, $12

ESC: School Skirts

Romwe

Pleated A Line Skirt, Was: $39, Now: $17

ESC: Jourdan Dunn, 1990's Style

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Deconstructed

Play around with a more edgy version of your typical school skirt, like Jourdan Dunn.

ESC: School Skirts

Free People

Lost in Light Pleated Mini Skirt, Was: $78, Now: $50

ESC: School Skirts

Toga

Layered Checked Wool Mini Skirt, Was: $458, Now: $274

ESC: School Skirts

Topshop

Pleated Panel Skirt, $55

ESC: School Skirts

Mango

Check Skirt Pants, $50

ESC: School Skirts

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Leather Mini Skirt, Was: $695, Now: $292

ESC: School Skirts

BDG

Colorblock Corduroy Mini Skirt, $59

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Horoscopes, Pisces

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Lengthened

And if you're looking for something a little more modest, something like Olivia Palermo's plaid maxi is the way to go.

ESC: School Skirts

Y-3 + adidas Originals

Pleated Cotton and Modal-Blend Pique Skirt, Was: $205, Now: $93

ESC: School Skirts

Boohoo

Molly Ribbed Stripe Box Pleat Skater Skirt, $24

ESC: School Skirts

Gucci

Pleated Tartan Wool Midi Skirt, $2,600

ESC: School Skirts

ASOS

Tailored Clean Column Pencil Skirt in Tartan Check, $64

ESC: School Skirts

Rochas

Pleated Wool Midi Skirt, Was: $1,795, Now: $683

ESC: School Skirts

Miu Miu

Pleated Plaid Wool and Cotton-Blend Boucle-Tweed Skirt, Was: $2,355, Now: $942

Hopefully you were note-taking.

There's going to a quiz about it later.

