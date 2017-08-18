This GIF of Game of Thrones' Jon Snow and Shrek's Donkey Will Leave You Shook

Kit Harington on a cliff for a Game of Thrones scene has yielded many, many wonderful joys. From that Game of Thrones scene where Jon Snow pets Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon—which Dany finds an "attractive quality"—to Clarke's Instagram of Harington flapping his cape like wings. And now there's another joy to behold, the below tweet by @ThePixelFactor.
Yes, that is a scene of Donkey from Shrek with a dragon that looks pretty much exactly like the scene from Game of Thrones with Jon Snow and Drogon. You can't make this up.
Confirmed. Jon Snow's real father is Donkey from Shrek. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/m33f7ruKoL— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) August 15, 2017
It's pretty much shot for shot the same thing! Jon Snow taking a page from Shrek!
Regarding the Game of Thrones scene, Harington said, "I quite liked that moment with the dragon. I think there was something I wanted to bring to it, which was quite animalistic. Animals go on the smell of something. If you're coming up to a horse, you want it to sniff you before it trusts you. Hopefully that worked with the dragons. If you show quite a vicious animal fear, it will jump on that, but if you show it bravery, it will respond in a different way."
"She sees his interaction with her dragons and it's an attractive quality for her," Clarke said.
Game of Thrones is already racing toward the end of season seven. The penultimate episode airs Sunday, Aug. 20—but it's already out there thanks to an HBO error.
"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms," HBO said in a statement. "The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."
This is the second time this season Game of Thrones was leaked, but the first time was due to a hack. However, it didn't mess with ratings at all. Season seven episodes keep shattering the previous set records.
Who will win the Iron Throne? We have some guesses.
HBO
Claim to Throne: Not legitimate. His only power comes from marrying Lysa Arryn, killing her, and now controlling her house and her son. He's got his sights set on Sansa but it's not like she's legitimate either.
Does He Deserve It? Yes and no but mostly no. He doesn't really deserve the throne itself, maybe, but he's been doing too much work behind the scenes to not achieve some kind of power. He's so creepy though.
Odds He'll Get It: If Littlefinger ends up as the King of the Seven Kingdoms, we will be shocked. But also kind of impressed?
Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO
Claim to Throne: As Queen Mother, the suicide of her last son, King Tommen, following her murder of his wife, Queen Margaery, at the end of season six left the throne empty with no one to challenge her own coronation. However, considering Tommen wasn't actually the legitimate son of King Robert Baratheon, Cersei's child never actually belonged on the throne, meaning she should've never been Queen Mother in the first place.
Does She Deserve It? No. Cersei is a murderer, a liar, and an all-around terrible person. She does not deserve the power she's amassed.
Odds She'll Get It: Considering she's currently sitting on the throne, we're pretty comfortable in our prediction that she won't be sitting there by the time the series comes to an end.
HBO
Claim to Throne: Not legitimate. His only power comes from murdering his brother Balon, King of the Iron Islands, usurping his throne. His wooing of Queen Cersei by helping her avenge Myrcell's death has him one step closer to the Iron Throne.
Does He Deserve It? Not at all.
Odds He'll Get It: Euron is crafty and unpredictable, so one can never count him out, but the idea of someone from the Iron Islands sitting on the Iron Throne when all is said and done seems rather unlikely.
HBO
Claim to Throne: As a glance at the (very convoluted) Baratheon family tree reveals that, once upon a time, a Baratheon married a Lannister, giving Jaime's nasty father Tywin a claim to the throne through the Baratheon line. Considering Tywin was murdered by Jaime's brother Tyrion, Jaime could very well challenge his younger sister Cersei as his father's first born son and rightful heir.
Does He Deserve It? If it's a choice between Cersei and Jaime, sure. But Jaime's claim would be through some pretty heavy technicalities.
Odds He'll Get It: It would be a pretty neat twist to see Jaime unseat his sister-lover from the throne, but now that they're apparently expecting another child, we're not holding our breath that he'll do anything but stand faithfully by her side until the bitter end.
HBO
Claim to Throne: None whatsoever.
Does She Deserve It? Who among us doesn't think this feisty and fearless 10-year-old head of House Mormont of Bear Island is perhaps the most admirable person in Westeros? What we wouldn't give to see her on the throne.
Odds She'll Get It: Very, very slim. But we can dream, can't we? Let us live!
HBO
Claim to Throne: Legitimate. The show has basically confirmed that Jon is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, and that Rhaegar and Lyanna were legally married. That means Jon is a direct descendant of the last Targaryen king's firstborn son, and has an even better claim than Daenerys (but don't tell her that).
Does He Deserve It? Honestly, he's not the strongest of leaders, but he's got a good moral center and he's already been declared the King in the North…even if a few of his constituents aren't so sure of his leadership anymore.
Odds He'll Get It: As much as we love us some Jon Snow, we'd be a little bored if he ends up on the throne at the end, especially considering how Dany will inevitably react to the fact that she is not, in fact, the last Targaryen.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Claim to Throne: Legitimate, but not as legitimate as she thought. She's the daughter of the last Targaryen king, but since the firstborn son and his firstborn son are next in the line of succession…well, we'll just have to see what she does when she finds out the truth about Jon.
Does She Deserve It? She's heading into Mad Queen territory at present, but considering her entire history and how hard she's fought and how many people are devoted to her, yes. Yes she damn well does.
Odds She'll Get It: We used to think they were good, but she's too unstoppable right now to remain unstoppable forever.
HBO
Claim to Throne: As Lady Stark of Winterfell, she doesn't have much of a legitimate claim.
Does She Deserve It? Sansa has become one of Westeros' most cunning political figures as she's grown up, learning from the best. (All that time spent alongside Cersei wasn't all for naught.) But if she veers too much into her mentor's malevolent ways, we wouldn't want her anywhere near the throne.
Odds She'll Get It: Sansa's one to keep an eye on as the great fight for the throne heats up. We've got a feeling she just might surprise us all.
HBO
Claim to Throne: As the second-born son of Tywin (and his murderer), Tyrion's claim to the Baratheon bloodline that would work in Jaime's favor wouldn't be of much use to him.
Does He Deserve It? We couldn't think of a fairer ruler for Westeros. His discomfort over Dany entering Mad Queen territory only further highlights how he ought to be the one in charge most of the time.
Odds He'll Get It: We're not sure we can imagine a world in which Westeros would accept Tyrion as their king. We've got a feeling he'll be standing next to whoever takes the throne, advising them from behind-the-scenes
HBO
Claim to Throne: As the only living child of Robert Baratheon left, the bastard son technically has more of a claim than Joffrey or Tommen ever did considering Robert wasn't their father. However, the whole "bastard" title might make things a bit difficult. That said, if we're aiming to keep the Baratheon line on the throne, Gendry has a better claim than Cersei ever has.
Does He Deserve It? Gendry's been out rowing for the last three seasons, making him a bit of a non-entity as far as the Westeros power players are concerned. But he seems nice enough, right?
Odds He'll Get It: He didn't just pop back up for nothing. Don't count Gendry and his hammer out.
HBO
Claim to Throne: None, he's a zombie.
Does He Deserve It? Hell no.
Odds He'll Get It: 100 percent. If the living don't band together and stop him first, that is.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
