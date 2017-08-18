This GIF of Game of Thrones' Jon Snow and Shrek's Donkey Will Leave You Shook

Kit Harington on a cliff for a Game of Thrones scene has yielded many, many wonderful joys. From that Game of Thrones scene where Jon Snow pets Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon—which Dany finds an "attractive quality"—to Clarke's Instagram of Harington flapping his cape like wings. And now there's another joy to behold, the below tweet by @ThePixelFactor.

Yes, that is a scene of Donkey from Shrek with a dragon that looks pretty much exactly like the scene from Game of Thrones with Jon Snow and Drogon. You can't make this up.