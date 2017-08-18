Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Daughter Bella Raine

While their daughter was just born, they already have plans for how they want to raise her—and all of their future kids. "Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they've been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We'll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world. We'll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they'll be honest like their father. I hope they'll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won't settle for less," she wrote in the post. "And if they want to play baseball, well, we're gonna have a little talk first."

As for what kind of parents they will be to their little ones, the Project Runway: Junior host expects she'll be somewhat stern. "I think I'll be strict because my parents were relatively strict with me," she told E! News. "You just want them to get through high school and get them on the right path."