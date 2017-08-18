Why Kerry Washington's Football Star Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Pursued Acting

There are likely two SAG cards in Kerry Washington's household; One for her and one for her husband.

For a decade, Nnamdi Asomugha, who has been married to the actress for four years and shares two children her, has focused primarily on his NFL career. The 36-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. The cornerback later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers before he signed a one-day contract with the Raiders in 2013 and retired as a member of his first team.

He did dabble in acting during his time as a football player, making appearances on shows such as The Game, Friday Night Lights and Leverage. He has concentrated on acting since his retirement from the NFL and stars in his most prominent role in the new biographical drama film Crown Heights, which won the Audience Award for U.S. Dramatic Film at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He plays the best friend of a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

In an interview with sports and culture website The Undefeated, posted Thursday, Asomugha talks about how he pursued a full-time career in entertainment after his NFL retirement.

"I went to the Los Angeles Kings game," he said, "and the national anthem started playing. Anytime the anthem comes on...I was fresh off of leaving football, and was just really taken by the moment. There was this [feeling] of, 'I'm not going to be able to hear that and be ready to go on the field anymore.'"