James Corden Reacts to Spain Terror Attacks With an Emotional Message: "We Must Talk About It"

Spain's pain was felt around the world on Thursday.

After several attacks rattled the country between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving more than one hundred people injured and more than a dozen dead, Late Late Show host James Corden took his seat on-set Thursday night to send a heartfelt message to our eastern neighbors.

"You will by now have heard about the tragic events today in Barcelona. It saddens me that once again I need to start our program talking about another appaling tragedy in the world," he began, referencing the white van that was driven into pedestrians in Las Ramblas on Thursday.

"When we hear about London or Paris, Stockholm and now Barcelona, you can almost start to become numb to it, like this is becoming something normal and we don't need to talk about it here on our show," Corden continued. "But, we think we mustn't allow it to become something that's normal—we must talk about it, so that we'll remember how sad, horrific and tragic these moments are."