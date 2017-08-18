Lin-Manuel Miranda Strips Down for Late Late Show's Crosswalk the Musical: Hair

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden are letting the sunshine in...in places where the sun may not shine.

On Thursday's episode of Corden's Late Late Show, the two were shown taking part in a new installment of the recurring segment Crosswalk the Musical, whose theme this time was the '60s Free Love-themed rock show Hair.

Wearing shining, gleaming, streaming, flaxen, waxen wigs and not much else, the two stripped down and gave drivers stuck in traffic an eyeful as they passionately belted out "The Flesh Failures / Let the Sunshine in" on a crosswalk near the talk show's studios in Los Angeles, amid backup performers.

Miranda even proceeded to give one driver a private dance performance on the hood of their car.

"I've never felt so free!" the Tony winner later shouted.