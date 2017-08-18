Matt Baier "Would Do Everything Differently" If Given a Second Chance With Amber Portwood

It would be easy for Matt Baier, ex-fiancé of Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, to say he's doing well in the wake of their recent split after three years as a couple. But, Baier isn't interested in sugar coating things.

During the filming of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition earlier this summer—a show he and Portwood joined in an attempt to strengthen their relationship—they wound up calling it quits. Baier left filming early and headed to Las Vegas rather than returning to the Portwood's Indianapolis home, where the two had lived.

"That would have been too painful," he exclusively told E! News. "So I went to Vegas to get my head around the split. Ultimately, my hope was to get a place where Amber could come visit me and we could work on our issues. Obviously, that didn't happen."