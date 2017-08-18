Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Says Scott and Stiles' Friendship Is All Grown Up: "They Really Miss Each Other"

We have a feeling there are just going to be onions all over the place for the rest of this final season of Teen Wolf.

One of the best relationships the show has had over the past six years is the friendship between Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) who have stuck by each other through thick and thin and everything in between.

During the first half of the season, Stiles was mostly absent after being taken by the Wild Hunt (and while O'Brien was filming various movies), and then he left Beacon Hills after being accepted into an FBI training program. He's returning for at least a portion of this final season (which wasn't originally supposed to happen), and according to Posey, we're going to be seeing Scott and Stiles' friendship in a whole new way.