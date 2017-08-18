Girl on Top 2017: Vote in Round 2 Now!

Round two of Girl on Top is officially open for voting!

Thanks to your votes, your 64 favorite TV actresses are now your 32 favorite TV actresses, and now we need to know who will make it to the Sweet 16.

This round is tournament-style, meaning that each actress is up against just one other actress in the fight to make it to round three. Whoever gets more votes out of each pair is the one who remains in the competition.

Each pair is arranged based on the votes received in the first round, meaning there are some truly fascinating fandom battles that are about to take place.