Tina Fey Makes a Surprise Appearance on SNL Weekend Update: Summer Edition

It was a Weekend Update family reunion on tonight's summer edition of the SNL staple.

Not only did former anchors Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers appear as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, but Tina Fey returned to the Update desk to share her thoughts on some of the news events of the past few days, particularly concerning her alma mater, the University of Virginia.

"It's a beautiful school, and I have nothing but fond memories of my time there," she said of the school. "And I graduated a virgin, and I still liked it. That's how good the architecture is down there."

Earlier this week, a "Unite the Right" rally was held at the school to protest the removal of confederate monuments, and in his response, the president refused to condemn racism and white nationalism, instead blaming the counter-protests for the violence as well.