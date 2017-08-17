Big Brother's Cody Nickson Confesses He "Will" Marry Houseguest Jessica Graf

There are Big Brother showmances and then there are Big Brother romances.

When it comes to Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf's relationship, we think the latter is much more fitting.

On tonight's all-new Big Brother, the cast had to say goodbye to not one but two houseguests during a special Double Eviction episode.

But after Cody was voted from the house, the military veteran shocked viewers at home when discussing his relationship with Jessica.

"I just want to see Jessica and my daughter," Cody shared during his interview with Julie Chen. When the host asked if he's going to marry Jessica, he replied, "I will. Sorry, I wasn't going to say it."