Jon Snow Pretends to Be a Dragon in Hilarious Game of Thrones Outtake

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

"Big Brother" Star Cody Nickson "Will" Marry Jessica

Is Katy Perry to Blame for the "American Idol" Crisis?

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Tolbert, Baby

Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome First Child

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jon Snow knows nothing about what it means to be a dragon. 

Game of Thrones fans witnessed a major moment during last week's episode when the King in the North (Kit Harington) touched Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Drogon. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared by co-star Emilia Clarke to Instagram on Thursday, Jon Snow tried his best to emulate one of her fire-breathing children. How'd it go? We'll let you be the judge. 

In the funny video, Harington spreads his fur-lined coat and flaps it up and down like a pair of wings.

Clarke (who can be heard giggling in the background) captioned the moment, "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them. #youknownothingjonsnow  #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere"

Photos

Game of Thrones Cast Then & Now

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

So what did Emilia and Kit think of the watershed scene?

The actor explained in an HBO clip, "I quite liked that moment with the dragon. I think there was something I wanted to bring to it, which was quite animalistic. Animals go on the smell of something. If you're coming up to a horse, you want it to sniff you before it trusts you. Hopefully that worked with the dragons. If you show quite a vicious animal fear, it will jump on that, but if you show it bravery, it will respond in a different way."

Clarked added, "She sees his interaction with her dragons and it's an attractive quality for her."

While it has yet to be 100 percent officially confirmed that Jon Snow is Prince Rhaegar Targaryen's son, it's largely assumed that he is the product of the prince and Lyanna Stark, which makes Daenerys Jon Snow's aunt.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.

TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Instagram , Emilia Clarke , Kit Harington , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.