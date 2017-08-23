Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Greatest Quotes on Love Before and After Their Split Revealed

"It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife."

When Angelina Jolie said those words in Vanity Fair back in December of 2014, many thought that her marriage to Brad Pitt would last forever.

After secretly exchanging vows at Château Miraval in France, the stars officially became husband and wife marking a fantastic chapter in this Hollywood love story.

Unfortunately, things took a turn in September 2016 when Angelina shocked pop culture fans by filing for divorce from her husband.

While things weren't exactly pretty for a period of time, both actors and humanitarians have focused on co-parenting their children. In fact, a source recently shared with E! News that the pair has pressed pause on their divorce proceedings.