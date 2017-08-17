Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Bikini in Egypt: See More Pics of Celebs on 2017 Summer Vacation

Well, it's certainly bikini weather in the Middle East..

This week, Kourtney Kardashian posted photos from her recent vacation to Egypt, where she visited the Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the seven Wonders of the Ancient World. On Thursday, she shared a photo of her posing in a bikini in the desert, not far from the famous ruins.

Kourtney had traveled to the country with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and friends. Earlier this summer, they vacationed in St Tropez and Cannes in France.

Kourtney Kardashian, Egypt

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima traveled to Egypt in August.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Best Image / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima vacationed in France in the early summer.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Bali, July 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The couple and daughter Luna traveled to Bali for a wellness retreat.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

A month after tying the knot, the Dancing With the Stars couple vacationed in Lake Como, Italy and brought along friends and Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy. The group traveled there also to attend a wedding.

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence

Instagram

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her actor boyfriend enjoyed a romantic Caribbean vacation St George's, Grenada.

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

Ciara, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn

The happy family traveled to China with their newest addition, baby Sienna Princess, and of course visited Disneyland Shanghai.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, 2017 Summer, Vacation

Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

The sweet couple enjoyed a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas for their four-year anniversary.

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

Instagram

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

The comedian and his pregnant wife took in the sunshine in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and later vacationed in Hawaii for their one-year anniversary.

Celebs on Vacation, Halsey

Instagram

Halsey

The singer shared this photo from Key Biscayne, writing, "Living my best life."

Celebs on Vacation, Lorde

Instagram

Lorde

We got a good life out of Lorde's caption for this photo: "in oslo looking like a president's wife or some s--t." LOL!

Sean Diddy Combs, Vacation, 2017 Summer

Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs

The music mogul enjoyed the shores of Italy with his family.

Celebs on Vacation, Lucy Hale

Instagram

Lucy Hale & Anthony Kalabretta

The cute couple jetted off to Hawaii for a vacation filled with beautiful beaches and helicopter adventures!

Celebs on Vacation, Andi Dorfman

Instagram

Andi Dorfman

The former Bachelorette star soaked up the scenery in Madrid.

Olivia Culpo, Vacation, Summer 2017

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

The brunette beauty soaked up the views in Big Sur, Calif.

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence, Vacation

Instagram

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence

The professional dancer soaked up all the views at her Sandals Resorts getaway in Grenada.

Celebs on Vacation, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union

Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

The couple enjoyed the sights of Italy while vacationing together.

Celebs on Vacation, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Joe Manganiello

The hunky actor did a little island with wife Sofia Vergara.

Sofia Vergara, 2017 Summer, Vacation

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

The actress also shared some photos from her "mini vaca" with her hubby, Manganiello.

Celebs on Vacation, Emma Roberts

Instagram/@vinayvirmani

Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens star almost got blown away when she hiked up to the waterfall.

Celebs on Vacation, Shailene Woodley

Instagram

Shailene Woodley

The actress floated off into blue waters while taking some time off in Fiji as she shoots her upcoming movie Adrift.

Celebs on Vacation, Ludacris

Instagram

Ludacris

The rapper hiked Gros Piton during his stay in St. Lucia and managed to take this awesome pic.

Eva Longoria

Pepe Mendez/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The actress looked happy as can be while playing volleyball on the beach in Ibiza.

Celebs on Vacation, Ashley Graham

Instagram

Ashley Graham

The model shared this gorgeous photo with the simple caption, "away."

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima

The Keeping Up With the Kardshians star was spotted hanging out with her boo in Saint Tropez, riding seadoos and soaking up the sun.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Best Image / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Feeling cool for the summer! The pop star and her beau dropped a whopping $350,000 to embrace their love in the City of Light on luxury yachts, private jets and in deluxe suites.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Terri Hatcher & Dean Cain

The Lois & Clark co-stars reunited in the land down under for a thrilling adventure atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Olivia Munn, Instagram

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The actress takes a break from the heat to enjoy a snack while in Turks and Caicos.

Reese Witherspoon, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Bonding time! The Wild star brought her 13-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to Canada's great outdoors for some river kayaking.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Ansel Elgort

The Fault in Our Stars actor played tourist at The Louvre in Paris, and couldn't help but share this hilarious photo opp to Instagram.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Jet-setter alert: The Quantico bombshell rocked a stylish pantsuit while taking in the historic sights of Prague.

Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton

The Real host celebrated her hubby's birthday in Punta Cana earlier this summer.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Italy

FABIO DI PIETRO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Former POTUS and FLOTUS enjoyed some well-deserved time away from the hustle and bustle of life while vacationing in Italy. Sightseeing, hiking, golfing and lunching were just a few of the activities this couple indulged in.

Kim Kardashian, Mexico

Splash News

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kimye spent four days soaking up the sun at the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. The cost to relax on the lush private island? Around $440,000. Casual

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The pop star and her hunky boyfriend were totally #twinning for their trip to Japan. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Meghan King-Edmonds

The Real Housewives of Orange County star felt the aloha spirit while zip lining her way through Hawaii. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

Flawless much? The Chicago Bulls and his son give the stunning actress a run for their money in matching ensembles while in Rome. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Lily Collins

The actress rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears for her unforgettable visit to Shanghai Disneyland.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Robin Thicke & April Geary

Bonjour! The singer and his girlfriend looked so in love during their romantic Parisian vacation. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum cooled off from the scorching Palm Desert, Calif. heat with a dip in the pool. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Anna Kendrick

The actress and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars put their magic skills to the test at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Willow Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's famous daughter perched herself atop a picturesque dock in Greece. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nolan Gould

When in Rome, do as this Modern Family star does! 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nick Jonas & Jack Black

While promoting their Jumanji reboot, the co-stars made a pit stop in Barcelona to taste the country's traditional delicacies. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star and her bestie took a tropical trip to Bimini. 

Kailyn lower Babymoon

Snapchat

Kailyn Lowry

In anticipation of the birth of her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star treated herself to a low-key Puerto Rican getaway. Babymoon-ing in style!

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Hart went for the typical tropical getaways this summer; They vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in July and later traveled to Hawaii to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and boyfriend Matthew Lawrence also headed to the tropics; they enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Caribbean in July.

In July, Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend and daughter Luna traveled to Bali for a wellness retreat. In August, the family traveled to Italy.

Other stars also headed to Europe. A month after tying the knot, Dancing With the Stars couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd vacationed in Lake Como, Italy and brought along friends and Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy. The group traveled there also to attend a wedding.

And Ciara, husband Russell Wilson and kids Future Zahir Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess took a summer vacation of a lifetime to...China, which of course included a stop at Disneyland Shanghai.

 

