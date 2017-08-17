Miley Cyrus Drops $5.8 Million for 33-Acre Farmhouse in Tennessee Hometown

You can take the girl out of the south, but you can't take the south out of the girl!

Miley Cyrus is now the proud owner of 33.5-acre property in her hometown of Franklin, Tenn., E! News can confirm. The $5.8 million farmhouse is right outside Nashville, and comes with all the amenities anyone seeking woodsy tranquility in a rural environment would love.

Bult in 2014, the 6,869-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage, pool and miniature putting green. Miley's new abode includes a shabby chic decor with plenty of shiplap and rustic detailing. Quite a departure from her eclectic and extremely modern Malibu oasis!

The 24-year-old pop star was born and raised in Franklin on a 500-acre farm before moving to Hollywood at 11-years-old for Hannah Montana. The rest, as they say, was history!