JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her Bachelorette Beauty Regrets

Her girl-next-door demeanor paired with her effortless beauty made many root for her during the finale of the show. But, when she wasn't offered the ring, Jojo, once again, found herself in the spotlight as The Bachelorette. And, although she then had her own glam squad at her side, she remained her own hairstylist.

"You know what it is, I just like doing my hair. I think when you have figured out how you like your hair, it's hard to get someone else to do it the way you like it," she revealed. "I wish I would've experimented more, done more styles because I just kept it down for most of the time. You know, so that was my biggest beauty regret on The Bachelorette."

Although she may have a few regrets, the beauty star walked away from the cameras with Jordan Rodgers at her side and a beauty routine worthy of a dozen roses. The real estate developer shared her beauty secrets with E! News. Check out JoJo's answers to our beauty quiz below!