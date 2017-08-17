JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her Bachelorette Beauty Regrets

"I've always loved beauty."

JoJo Fletcher has heavily relied on her beauty skills since she stepped in front of the camera as a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelor. The show doesn't supply hair or makeup services to the love hopefuls, so they are quite literally left to their devices. Luckily, the bathroom of the mansion seems like the epicenter of beauty knowledge, with ladies sharing tips and helping each other get camera-ready.

In the same fashion, JoJo has a few mansion secrets to share with future contestants: "I would say to get some sort of HD foundation because it's obviously going to look better on camera," she suggested. "I don't know how to put on [eyelash] strips on myself. But the girls who did do them in the house looked great, so I would just say master how to put on eyelashes."

Her girl-next-door demeanor paired with her effortless beauty made many root for her during the finale of the show. But, when she wasn't offered the ring, Jojo, once again, found herself in the spotlight as The Bachelorette. And, although she then had her own glam squad at her side, she remained her own hairstylist.

"You know what it is, I just like doing my hair. I think when you have figured out how you like your hair, it's hard to get someone else to do it the way you like it," she revealed. "I wish I would've experimented more, done more styles because I just kept it down for most of the time. You know, so that was my biggest beauty regret on The Bachelorette."

Although she may have a few regrets, the beauty star walked away from the cameras with Jordan Rodgers at her side and a beauty routine worthy of a dozen roses. The real estate developer shared her beauty secrets with E! News. Check out JoJo's answers to our beauty quiz below! 

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

True

"I mean I'm really loving the less-is-more [trend] right now," JoJo told E! News. "When girls like to get dressed up, we think about the contour. It's aggressive, but I think there's still a way that you can create that look with using a very minimal approach. I like the brown [eye shadows]. I like the warm smoke, a warm smoky eye. I think that's really pretty."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

An Orange red

"I'm really loving the pop of color on the lip for the summer," the former bachelorette revealed. "I love the orange; I love the reds; I think that it's fun to play around with."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Done.

"My nails are always done. I hate when my nails aren't done; it stresses me out," she said. "I stay more neutral...but I do think a good red is always fun to play around with."

 

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Chapstick

"The cheapest thing in my makeup bag is chapstick. Lip balm."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

How to apply setting spray

"I've learned that when you want to do your highlighter on your cheeks, you do your bronzer, you do your setting spray and then you do your highlighter on top of that," JoJo directed. "And then on top of the highlighter, I guess it's more  than setting spray. I think it's how to apply highlighter without it looking overdone. And then you want to go through and buff out the highlighter a bit so it's not too shiny, but you can still see it glow."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Dry shampoo or a top knot

When her hair isn't greasy, dry shampoo is also a part of her routine: "A lot of the times I sleep with my hair wet, because my hair is naturally wavy, and I'll wake up in the morning, it gets very silky when its clean, and I kind of like a grit to my hair," she explained. "So I'll use texture spray; I'll use dry shampoo. I curl with just a normal curling iron that's about like one and a quarter inch. Not the wand."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

High School Braces

"Like when I was in high school, when I had braces, I would always get bright colors and like black rubber bands. And I look at high school and I think that is awful. Like why did my parents let me put black rubber bands on my braces."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Too much highlighter on the Bachelor

"Well on The Bachelor there were so many times I'd look at myself, and I was like I went way too hard on the highlighter."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Taking 20+ selfies and picking at pimples

JoJo admits to taking up to 200 selfies before selecting the right one. In regards to pimples, "I just did one this morning; it's horrible. It's all this makeup I'm putting on my face," she told us. Although she wears a lot of makeup, she warns contestants that they should wash their face every night: "Always wash your face before you go to bed. Never go to sleep with your makeup on, which is hard. A lot of girls would just pass out because the night would run really long. I always made it a point to always take off my makeup."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Put on serum and moisturizer

"Like if I want to do an overnight hydrating mask, I'll do a serum that has extra hydration in it. I always like to use a vitamin C serum morning and night," she shared. "The active serum (from iS Clinical) is a game changer. That's probably my favorite serum to use."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

Sleep

"Ugh. I sleep. I sleep to feel better."

ESC: Beauty Beat, JoJo

False

Lucky for us! 

For future contestants and the ladies currently on Bachelor in Paradise, there's more: "Well I know it's a like 150 degrees wherever they are, so they're going to be sweating a lot. I would stay away from oil-based things. I would bring a face mist wherever you go. I would do minimal makeup. I think that's a place where you want to get eyelash extensions, so you can wake up and not have to put a ton of makeup on, and look good."

