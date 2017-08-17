Lady Antebellum Members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Are Both Expecting Babies

There's officially a baby boom among the members of Lady Antebellum.
On Thursday afternoon, the country music group known for huge hits like "Need You Now" and "You Look Good" had some big news to share with fans.
As it turns out, not one but two members are expecting a baby.
"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!" the group shared on Instagram. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!"
To further break it down, lead singer Hillary Scott is expecting with husband Chris Tyrrell.
As for Dave Haywood, his wife Kelli will welcome the couple's second child before the end of the year.
The announcement comes as the group continues to tour across the country in support of their latest album titled Heartbreak. In fact, this group is hitting the road all the way through the beginning of October.
Lady Antebellum is also scheduled to present at the 2017 ACM Honors ceremony airing on CBS this September.
The news is extra special for fans of Hillary who remember when she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. The experience inspired the song "Thy Will" from her Grammy winning Christian album titled Love Remains.
Hillary spoke openly about the pain and suffering of losing a baby hoping she could offer comfort to others who've been through something similar.
"I wrote the song in the middle of experiencing everything that comes with the miscarriage so it was my most raw place that I could've ever been when this song truly poured out of me," she shared with Good Morning America. "I'm a different mom to [my daughter] now. I hug her a lot tighter."
Congratulations to both families on their big news!