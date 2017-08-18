See Snooki Create an Awkward ''Situation'' With Mike on Reunion Road Trip: ''How Many Women Do You Think You've Slept With?''

Reunited and it feels so good!
It wouldn't be a Jersey Shore reunion without Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The pair spent a lot of time together during its six season run, but for the last five years they haven't kept in touch. So what happens when they see each other for the first time in half a decade?
"Last time I saw Mike, we got into a huge fight," Snooki reveals in this Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore sneak peek. "He was an asshole. But Mike was like, 'I'm going to do a reunion with the cast, are you down?' You can't pass that up. You gotta go," Snooki explains.
It doesn't take long for the awkwardness to fade away when Snooki is reminded that it's time to take her birth control. Except for she hilariously got her days mixed up."No, today is Friday," Mike reminds her. "Oh s--t! Then I took an extra pill out," Snooki complains. "Oh my God! I'm gonna lose the pill and I'm gonna have a baby."
"Now it is the same old Snooki," Mike says. "I guess I'll just have to hide it somewhere. Where did you used to hide your pills?" Snooki asks Mike. "She has no filter," Mike shares. You don't get a nickname like Snooki from playing it safe.
"Remember you drank so much that your penis was out and you didn't even know it?" Snooki reminds Mike. "How many women do you think you've slept with?" Mike isn't one to kiss and tell—anymore—so he sneakily dodges the question. "It was just a lot...It was a lot," Mike admits.
But Snooki is definitely not letting him off the hook that easy. "Over a thousand, you think?" Snooki asks. "Yes! Because you're thinking about it!"
