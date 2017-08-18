Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 1 for Your Favorite TV Series

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

Disney Channel Stars

The time has come to pick your favorite Disney Channel show.

Since 1995, the network has been providing family-friendly entertainment through animated, reality and scripted series like Kim Possible, Bug Juice and Lizzie McGuire. Many of its young stars, like Selena Gomez and Shia LaBeouf, parlayed their fame to become bonafide superstars.

E! News' Disney Channel Battle has officially launched, meaning it's time to vote for your favorite program. The competition is tournament-style, meaning two shows will be pitted against one another this week, and only one will survive for another round of voting next week.

Disney Channel Stars

Whether you're a lifelong Even Stevens fan or you predicted the Raven's Home revival, now's the time to make your picks:

Disney Channel Battle Round 1
The Famous Jett Jackson vs. So Weird
53.1
46.9
Even Stevens vs. Lizzie McGuire
16.1
83.9
The Proud Family vs. Kim Possible
24.5
75.5
Girl Meets World vs. Raven's Home
51.8
48.2
Bug Juice vs. Totally Circus
83.0
17.0
Phineas and Ferb vs. Gravity Falls
88.2
11.8
Liv and Maddie vs. Stuck in the Middle
78.4
21.6
That's So Raven vs. Cory in the House
94.8
5.2
Hannah Montana vs. Phil of the Future
80.3
19.7
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody vs. The Suite Life on Deck
86.2
13.8
Sonny With a Chance vs. So Random!
90.8
9.2
Jessie vs. Bunk'd
91.2
8.8
Austin & Ally vs. I Didn't Do It
92.8
7.2
The Replacements vs. Fish Hooks
70.9
29.1
Shake It Up vs. K.C. Undercover
64.5
35.5
Jonas vs. Wizards of Waverly Place
9.5
90.5
Good Luck Charlie vs. Dog With a Blog
92.5
7.5
A.N.T. Farm vs. Best Friends Whenever
76.5
23.5
Andi Mack vs. Bizaardvark
68.5
31.5
Elena of Avalor vs. Tangled: The Series
38.7
61.3

Voting in Round 1 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Fans can vote as many times as they like, so Disney Channel viewers better get busy!

