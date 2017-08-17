Here's How Princess Eugenie Really Feels About The Crown

It sounds like The Crown has Princess Eugenie's royal stamp of approval.

In an interview with Hello!, Queen Elizabeth II's 27-year-old granddaughter weighed in on the hit Netflix show, which chronicles the British matriarch's reign from even before her coronation. While she admitted to catching only a couple of episodes, Prince Andrew and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter had high praise for the Golden Globe-winning drama.

"It is filmed beautifully," she told the British magazine, according to People. "The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can't speak for everyone, but that's how I felt when I watched it."

Though the show has yet to explore the third generation of the family's royals, if Eugenie was ever represented on screen, she'd want fellow Brit, Kate Beckinsale, to take her spot.