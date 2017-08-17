Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago Finalize Divorce

It's officially over for Joanna Krupa and husband Romain Zago.
The former Real Housewives of Miami star and the Miami nightclub owner finalized their divorce in a Miami courtroom on Thursday, court records show, a month after they both filed papers to end their four-year marriage. Krupa, 38, and Zago, 44, have no children together.
Neither of them asked for alimony. The two provided the judge with signed copies of a confidential post-nuptial agreement and told them they both signed voluntarily and understand the conditions, according to DailyMail.com, which first reported the news.
Krupa and Zago had previously divided up their assets privately with a Marital Settlement Agreement, E! News had learned.
"Joanna and Romain successfully and amicably resolved all matters; both remain friends and desire the best for each other," a lawyer for the exes said last month.
Krupa starred on The Real Housewives of Miami between 2012 and 2013. The show also featured Zago and showcased their road to marriage.
He and Krupa had actually separated back in December. News of their split was made public this past May.
"They just grew apart," a source told E! News, adding that the two remain friends.
Krupa and Zago's divorce was finalized two weeks after the end of another legal case; she and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville reached an out-of-court settlement over a 2015 defamation suit Krupa had filed.
