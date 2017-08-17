You're the Worst Season 4, Now With More Crack and Ghosting Fallout

FXX
FXX
You're the Worst ended season three with Jimmy (Chris Geere) doing pretty much the worst thing possible, leaving Gretchen (Aya Cash) alone on a hilltop after proposing to her. See? He's really living up to the show name.
When season four kicks off, it's been three months since the proposal and ghosting. Jimmy is hiding out and Gretchen, well, Gretchen is doing what every sane person does after being ghosted like that: Hiding out in Lindsay's (Kether Donohue) apartment and smoking crack. That is what every normal, well-adjusted person does, right? No?
In the exclusive trailer below, get a sneak peek at what's in store when Gretchen, Jimmy, Lindsay and Edgar (Desmin Borges) return for new misadventures.
"You've been hiding out in a retirement community where your only friend is a 71-year-old who can barely stand you," Burt (Raymond J. Barry), says to Jimmy.
"You're only 71? Remind me to moisturize next time I'm around you," Jimmy says back, clearly making friends wherever he goes.
But as you can see in the preview above, Jimmy doesn't stay gone for good. He eventually comes back and you're going to want to watch that scene. From the other snippets you can see Lindsay is still holding down a job (and maybe trying to kiss her boss) and Edgar seems to be on the up and up.
Season four also features guest appearances by Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips.
You're the Worst season 4 premieres, Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. on FXX. If you're not watching You're the Worst then you need to get with the program. Binge away! You have time.