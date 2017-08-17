Kim Zolciak-Biermann Surprises Kash With a Pit Bull 4 Months After Dog Attack

Snapchat
Kim Zolciak-Biermann surprised quite a few people when she revealed that she bought her son, Kash, a Pit Bull puppy just months after he was attacked by a dog.
The mother-of-six took to Snapchat to share a couple photos of her 5-year-old son holding the new pup in the car.
"My heart is going to explode," she captioned the photo with two heart-eye emojis.
She also shared several photos of her husband holding the dog, informing her fans and followers that they decided to name the pup "Sailor."
The pup was likely a birthday gift for Kash, who turned 5 earlier this week.
Kim took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her son, writing, "Happy 5th Birthday to my sweet @kashbiermann no words to describe how much joy, happiness and excitement."
She continued, "You have brought to our family. We love you so very much (a lot for me to handle 1st day of kindergarten yesterday & today his birthday) my animal loving, heart of gold, smart, sweet little angel I'm forever grateful you chose me to be your mommy!! You are in for an INCREDIBLE day and some BIG surprises!!"
Still, the puppy news may come as a surprise to those who know about Kash's hospitalization after a stray dog bit his eye in April. He ended up suffering what Kim described as "traumatic injuries."
However, Kim has already explained that it didn't stop his love of animals, and that she hoped to continue fostering that love.
Talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, she said, "Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals. Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don't want him to fear animals after all he has been through."
She added, "The 2nd day he was in the hospital their was a service dog visiting all the children and I asked Kash if he wanted to see the dog, 'He screeched Yes' and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!"