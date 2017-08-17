19 Items You Need Now Before Target Discontinues Your Favorite Lines

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Say goodbye to Mossimo and Merona, and hello to 12 new clothing, accessories and home decor lines.

From highly-coveted designer collabs (like Victoria Beckham's recent collection) to amazing only-at-Target brands, the retailer has always got you covered. But they've heard you want more options and to give you more, they'll have to take some away.

Soon enough their staple lines (like Mossimo and Merona) will be non-existent making room for those shiny and new additions to the company. Exciting, no?

Victoria Beckham for Target Collection, Ranked!

Today, not only do we have a sneak peek of two of those soon-to-come lines (A New Day, which will be out August 27, and JoyLab, their new athleisure venture), but we've also rounded up 19 must-have items that will shortly be discontinued from the Target fam.

Get 'em while they're still here!

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Lace Up One Piece, $40

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's High-Rise Flare Jeans Medium Wash, $30

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Mango Pearl Slide Sandals, $25

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Crepe Jumpsuit, $30

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Mini Flap Backpack, Was: $27, Now: $23

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Kona Backless Mule Loafers, $23

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Burnout Tie Front Tank, Was: $13, Now: $7

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's High Waisted Leggings, $15

ESC: Target

A New Day

Here's a preview of what's to come for this new Target line, out August 27.

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Striped Ruffle Sleeve Ponte Shift Dress, Was: $30, Now: $15

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Button Front Off the Shoulder Top, Was: $25, Now: $18

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's High-Rise Shorts with Raw Hem Black, $23

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Hartley Quarter Strap Sandals, $23

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Denim Jacket, $30

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Shirtdress Sour Cream Stripe, $30

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Triple-Handle Zip-Top Tote, $30

ESC: Target

JoyLab

And here's a sneak peek of the athleisure line.

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Softest Dolman T-Shirt, $8

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Utility Pants Dark Green, $30

ESC: Target

Mossimo

Women's Small Crossbody with Wallet Organization and Mirror, $15

ESC: Target

Merona

Women's Marcella Low Block Heel Pumps with Ankle Straps, $28

Stock up yet?

If you don't you might just be sorry.

