Does This Cryptic Tweet Mean Peter Kraus May Not Be the Next Bachelor After All?

Who will be the next Bachelor?

Since Rachel Lindsay gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette, fans have been theorizing on who should be the franchise's next lead, with the frontrunner looking to be her runner-up Peter Kraus, with their breakup leaving viewers devastated. While Peter, 31, has said he's open to becoming the next Bach, a recent tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss has people wondering if he doesn't think Peter is the man for the job.

"Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves," Fleiss tweeted on Thursday. "Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about..." Oh snap!

Fleiss, of course, is referring to the main conflict between Peter and Rachel, which was Peter's refusal to propose during the final rose ceremony, saying he wasn't ready to do so, even though he was in love with her.