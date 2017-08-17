Does This Cryptic Tweet Mean Peter Kraus May Not Be the Next Bachelor After All?

Who will be the next Bachelor?
Since Rachel Lindsay gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette, fans have been theorizing on who should be the franchise's next lead, with the frontrunner looking to be her runner-up Peter Kraus, with their breakup leaving viewers devastated. While Peter, 31, has said he's open to becoming the next Bach, a recent tweet from franchise creator Mike Fleiss has people wondering if he doesn't think Peter is the man for the job.
"Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves," Fleiss tweeted on Thursday. "Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about..." Oh snap!
Fleiss, of course, is referring to the main conflict between Peter and Rachel, which was Peter's refusal to propose during the final rose ceremony, saying he wasn't ready to do so, even though he was in love with her.
After their intense breakup, Rachel and Peter saw each other for the first time during the After the Final Rose ceremony, and their tense sitdown included Rachel telling Peter the show's process is not right for him.
But during a conference call with reporters the day after Rachel's finale aired, the business owner from Wisconsin seemed optimistic that he could eventually be ready to propose to someone at the end of the process.
"I went into this entire process totally open minded and ready for whatever was thrown at me, and even with that I don't think I was prepared," he said. "I don't know if I can get to that level with someone that fast, but I certainly know that I tried. In this one instance, I couldn't. I can't really speak to my future. In this one time, it wasn't what I was able to do at that point."
ABC
Another favorite for the job? Dean Unglert, who made it to the final four of Rachel's season and won viewers over with his heartbreaking hometown visit. But the 26-year-old seems to be involved in quite the love triangle on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, and recently told E! News he doesn't know if he's "ready" to be the Bachelor just yet.
"I just don't think I'm ready for it," Dean admitted. "I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything...I don't want to say I have no interest in being the Bachelor, I just think I still have a lot of personal growth to do before I'm ready for something like that."
Still, it wouldn't be unheard of for Dean or another Bachelor in Paradise contestant, to land the title, as Nick Viall became a fan-favorite during the spinoff's third season last summer, with producers then deciding to make him the Bachelor.
Bachelor Nation can expect to see the next Bachelor announced by the end of Bachelor in Paradise's season in September, with season 22 set to premiere in January 2018.
