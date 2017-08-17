Justin Theroux Thinks the Tabloids Make Him Seem "Mentally Ill"

Where is Justin Theroux's mind?
Sometimes, it's on tabloid gossip. Specifically the kind that's made up about him. The Leftovers alum and uber-famous wife Jennifer Aniston are often the subject of sensational, false headlines on magazine covers and are certainly aware of the unwanted attention.
In an interview with MR PORTER luxury menswear site's magazine The Journal, posted Thursday, Theroux talks about the the villainous character that has been thrust upon him in "this never-ending operative narrative on the pages of a magazine week to week."
Theroux, whose character's mental health comes into question on The Leftovers, says the Justin Theroux depicted there is "just not a part of me," adding, "There's this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly."
Aniston has for years slammed the tabloids over false reports about her.
Last year, she addressed the "business of lies" in an op-ed for The Huffington Post titled "For the Record," writing, "If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues. The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing."
"My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed," she told Marie Claire later that year. "It's like, 'Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?'"