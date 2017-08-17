Brooklyn Decker Sobs Over Sending 1-Year-Old Son Hank to Daycare

Get Brooklyn Decker some tissues.

The model, actress and mama got all kinds of emotional Wednesday when she dropped her first-born, 1-year-old Hank Roddick, off at his first day of daycare. In a video taken of the Grace and Frankie star and shared on Instagram, the expectant actress fought back sniffles as she explained what happened to a mystery someone on the phone.

"He just walked off. He was totally fine," Decker said in between cries. "There was this sweet woman. She just grabbed his hand and was like, 'Ok' and then she just walked away."

To be clear, the little guy had a great time—it was his mom who was between a rock and a hard place.