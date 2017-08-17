Brooklyn Decker Sobs Over Sending 1-Year-Old Son Hank to Daycare

Juan Rico/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Get Brooklyn Decker some tissues.
The model, actress and mama got all kinds of emotional Wednesday when she dropped her first-born, 1-year-old Hank Roddick, off at his first day of daycare. In a video taken of the Grace and Frankie star and shared on Instagram, the expectant actress fought back sniffles as she explained what happened to a mystery someone on the phone.
"He just walked off. He was totally fine," Decker said in between cries. "There was this sweet woman. She just grabbed his hand and was like, 'Ok' and then she just walked away."
To be clear, the little guy had a great time—it was his mom who was between a rock and a hard place.
"Hank's first day of daycare was the WORST. For me. It was the worst for me," she wrote on Instagram. "He was completely thrilled. He didn't even turn to say bye. 'Peace out, mom.'"
If it makes you feel any better, Brooklyn, reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann just went through the same thing with her little guy, Kash, who recently had his first day of kindergarten.
"I'm such a mess over my 'Kashew' starting kindergarten tomorrow...You would think this would get easier (with Kash being my 4th) off to kindergarten BUT I swear it gets harder!!" the Don't Be Tardy star wrote on social media.
Biermann pulled it together just in time for a sweet family shot—with the kids in their uniforms no less—and signed off with a quip. "Love all of you have a fantastic day and I'll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up."
Moral of the story: it's going to be ok, Brooklyn!