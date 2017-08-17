WAGS Miami Star Astrid Bavaresco Talks Dating in Season 2, What She's Looking for in a Man and More!

"As you will see on the dates that I went on, I feel like I'm giving myself a chance," Bavaresco said. "The guys that I do go for, the guys that I do consider taking on a date, all have certain qualities in common. I like a guy that's family-oriented, that's driven. There are certain things that I do look for in a man, but I just haven't found the one."

She also admits that (shocker!) he does not have to be an athlete. In fact, that's actually preferred.

"I'd like to get approached by someone who's not an athlete, but for some reason I guess that's just what I attract or the circle that I'm in," she told us. "I guess as long as I'm in this WAGS world that's just what I'm going to keep on attracting."