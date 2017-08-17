Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Finally Met and It Was Perfect

Alexander Hamilton, she was waiting in the wings for you...

How's this for a perfect Hamilton experience? Not only did superfan Sarah Michelle Gellar get to attend the opening night of the hit Broadway musical at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Wednesday, but she also did not throw away her shot to meet its creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

She posted a selfie of her and the Tony winner on Instagram, writing, "I was in the room where it happened!!! #linmanuelmiranda you have changed musical theatre forever. You are the Shakespeare of our generation. I will never understand your genius, but I will continually be inspired by it."

"Congrats to the incredible cast of #hamiltour #hamiltonlosangeles - you blew us all away," she said, quoting a lyric from the show. "@hamiltonmusical (ps I'm also slightly obsessed with your mom)."

"It happened," Miranda wrote on Twitter, alongside the same selfie.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum had seen the musical on Broadway before and has expressed her love for Hamilton online in the past. A few months ago, she got involved in a couple of adorable GIF-filled conversations with Miranda on Twitter.

And while many non-famous folk may have tried to beg, steal, borrow, or barter for tickets to Hamilton's opening night (with prime seats costing more than $700), scores of other celebs also had no problem attending the magical night.

The list included Paris JacksonConnie BrittonDiddy and girlfriend CassieJessica Alba and husband Cash WarrenHalle Berry, Amy AdamsJimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle BatheTy Burrell, America FerreraStephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry, J.J. AbramsPaula Abdul, Niecy Nash Jordana Brewster, Katey Sagal, Margaret ChoJimmy Smits, Tatiana Maslany, Kellan Lutz, Josh Gad, John Stamos, Eva LongoriaLeslie Odom Jr., won a Tony for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, and Cobie Smulders and husband and SNL alum Taran Killam, who played King George III briefly in Broadway's Hamilton.

While Miranda did not reprise his role of Hamilton, he appeared on a stage outside the theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where he greeted fans who gathered for a cheap ticket lottery and introduced the National Tour Cast and also made a brief appearance onstage inside during the curtain call.

"My heart is so full," he told the crowd inside. "Thank you so much for being with us tonight."

