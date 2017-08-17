Ellie Kemper and Michael Koman Decide to Raise Her Son Catholic, Not Jewish

Ellie Kemper and Michael Koman had a big decision to make when it came to raising their 1-year-old son, James.

You see, Kemper was raised Catholic, while Koman was raised Jewish, and therefore, they had to meet on common grounds when it came to their first child together.

Well, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star joined The Late Show Wednesday night and dished to Stephen Colbert that they decided to go the Catholic route...though she's not sure if she received a sign from the "higher ups" that perhaps she made the wrong choice.

Here's what happened...