Shania Twain Announces 2018 Now Tour Dates in North America

Shania Twain is taking her act on the road, so you better giddy up!

The country music superstar announced Thursday that she will go on tour next year in support of her new album, Now. This will mark Twain's first tour since Rock This Country two years ago.

American Express Card Members can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25. Two years ago, Twain intimated that the Rock This Country tour could be her last. "I really loved being on tour and had the best time," she told the Press-Enterprise. "It kind of ended too soon."

"I felt like at that time maybe that was all I had left in me. I really felt that way, but I was so energized by the tour and by the fans," Twain added. "For the first time in my career, I really felt like it was easier—and the fans really gave me more than ever before, for some reason."