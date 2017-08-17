James Corden's Version of "Despacito" Is a Perfect Recap of Summer 2017

Watch out, Justin Bieber—because James Corden just debuted a fresh take on the biggest song of the summer.

It's no secret the pop star and Luis Fonsi's hit track is the song playing in everyone's ears these days. After all, in July it became the most streamed song in history. So, when it came time for the late-night host to recap the past three months as another summer winds down and we prepare to welcome fall, he set his lyrics to the now iconic reggaeton-pop melody.

While it's easy to forget all that's happened since temperatures hiked and flip flops returned three months ago, Corden gave fans the full rundown Wednesday night—and you won't be able to get it out of your head.