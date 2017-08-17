James Corden's Version of "Despacito" Is a Perfect Recap of Summer 2017

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Finally Met and It Was Perfect

Ellie Kemper, The Late Show

Ellie Kemper and Michael Koman Decide to Raise Her Son Catholic, Not Jewish

Game of Thrones

HBO's Twitter Accounts Get Hacked After Cyber Attack

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, The Late Late Show

YouTube

Watch out, Justin Bieber—because James Corden just debuted a fresh take on the biggest song of the summer. 

It's no secret the pop star and Luis Fonsi's hit track is the song playing in everyone's ears these days. After all, in July it became the most streamed song in history. So, when it came time for the late-night host to recap the past three months as another summer winds down and we prepare to welcome fall, he set his lyrics to the now iconic reggaeton-pop melody. 

While it's easy to forget all that's happened since temperatures hiked and flip flops returned three months ago, Corden gave fans the full rundown Wednesday night—and you won't be able to get it out of your head. 

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

From "North Korea threats of aggression" to "parents couldn't stop their kids from fidget spinning," the Late Late Show frontman serenaded his audience with a tune chronicling all of the highs and lows of summer 2017. 

"There was an awful trans military ban," he crooned. "And many things I did not understand like why did The Bachelorette end up choosing Bryan?"

Beyoncé, of course, was also mentioned as she arguably had the most famous birth of the summer to "Sir and Rumi, Sir and Rumi." President Donald Trump was name-dropped as Corden addressed his "comments that bored him shame." Plus, the summer's blockbuster super hero was called out. "Why wasn't Wonder Woman paid more?" Corden asked. 

As the star wishfully concludes, "I hope next summer we can take it slowly." After all, that is the meaning of despacito. 

 

TAGS/ James Corden , The Late Late Show , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.