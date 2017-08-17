James Corden's Version of "Despacito" Is a Perfect Recap of Summer 2017

YouTube
Watch out, Justin Bieber—because James Corden just debuted a fresh take on the biggest song of the summer.
It's no secret the pop star and Luis Fonsi's hit track is the song playing in everyone's ears these days. After all, in July it became the most streamed song in history. So, when it came time for the late-night host to recap the past three months as another summer winds down and we prepare to welcome fall, he set his lyrics to the now iconic reggaeton-pop melody.
While it's easy to forget all that's happened since temperatures hiked and flip flops returned three months ago, Corden gave fans the full rundown Wednesday night—and you won't be able to get it out of your head.
From "North Korea threats of aggression" to "parents couldn't stop their kids from fidget spinning," the Late Late Show frontman serenaded his audience with a tune chronicling all of the highs and lows of summer 2017.
"There was an awful trans military ban," he crooned. "And many things I did not understand like why did The Bachelorette end up choosing Bryan?"
Beyoncé, of course, was also mentioned as she arguably had the most famous birth of the summer to "Sir and Rumi, Sir and Rumi." President Donald Trump was name-dropped as Corden addressed his "comments that bored him shame." Plus, the summer's blockbuster super hero was called out. "Why wasn't Wonder Woman paid more?" Corden asked.
As the star wishfully concludes, "I hope next summer we can take it slowly." After all, that is the meaning of despacito.