Katy Perry Reschedules the First 6 Dates of Her Witness Tour

Capitol Records
Katy Perry shared some good news—and some bad news—with fans Thursday.
In an Instagram post, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer announced three acts will be joining her on Witness: the Tour: Noah Cyrus (Sept. 19 – Nov. 1), Purity Ring (Nov. 7 – Dec. 20) and Carly Rae Jepsen (Jan. 5 – Feb. 5). As for the bad news? In a statement to E! News, Perry said, "Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you."
"I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes," Perry said, "but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait." The tour's new start date will be Sept. 19 in Montréal.
Witness: The Tour was originally scheduled to begin in Columbus on Sept. 7.
All the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.
Perry also issued personal messages to fans in the cities where her concerts were rescheduled. "To my wonderful fans in Buffalo, I'm very sorry that we could not find a rescheduled date that worked," the 32-year-old singer said via e-mail. "If possible, I would love to see you in Toronto."
The updated list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 19 - Montréal, QE at Bell Centre
Sept. 21 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 24 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
Sept. 25 - Washington, DC at Verizon Center
Sept. 29, 30 - Boston, MA at TD Garden
Oct. 2 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 8 - Newark at Prudential Center
Oct. 9 - Quebec City at Videotron Centre
Oct. 11 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
Oct. 12 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 16 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 18 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 - St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL at United Center
Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL at United Center
Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
Oct. 31, November 1 - Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
Nov. 14 - San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 26 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
Nov. 28 - Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center
Nov. 29 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
Dec. 1 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
Dec. 2 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Dec. 4 - Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center
Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Dec. 9 - Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 10 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 12 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
Dec. 17 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Dec. 20 - Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena
Jan. 5 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
Jan. 7 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Jan. 10 - San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
Jan. 12 - Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena
Jan. 14 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
Jan. 19 - Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena
Jan. 20 - Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
Jan. 31 - Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center
Feb. 2 - Portland, OR at Moda Center at Rose Quarter
Feb. 3 - Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
In addition to preparing for her tour, Perry will host the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27.