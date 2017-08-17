Katy Perry Reschedules the First 6 Dates of Her Witness Tour

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shania Twain, Now Tour

Shania Twain Announces 2018 Now Tour Dates in North America

Chris Brown, Rihanna, Grammys

How Chris Brown and Rihanna's Careers Changed After His Assault

Belle and Sebastian Loses Drummer at Walmart

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Witness Album cover

Capitol Records

Katy Perry shared some good news—and some bad news—with fans Thursday.

In an Instagram post, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer announced three acts will be joining her on Witness: the Tour: Noah Cyrus (Sept. 19 – Nov. 1), Purity Ring (Nov. 7 – Dec. 20) and Carly Rae Jepsen (Jan. 5 – Feb. 5). As for the bad news? In a statement to E! News, Perry said, "Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you."

"I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes," Perry said, "but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait." The tour's new start date will be Sept. 19 in Montréal.

Witness: The Tour was originally scheduled to begin in Columbus on Sept. 7.

All the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.

Perry also issued personal messages to fans in the cities where her concerts were rescheduled. "To my wonderful fans in Buffalo, I'm very sorry that we could not find a rescheduled date that worked," the 32-year-old singer said via e-mail. "If possible, I would love to see you in Toronto."

Watch

Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The updated list of tour dates is below:

Sept. 19 - Montréal, QE at Bell Centre

Sept. 21 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 24 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

Sept. 25 - Washington, DC at Verizon Center

Sept. 29, 30 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

Oct. 2 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 8 - Newark at Prudential Center

Oct. 9 - Quebec City at Videotron Centre

Oct. 11 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Oct. 12 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 16 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 18 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 - St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL at United Center

Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL at United Center

Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

Oct. 31, November 1 - Toronto at Air Canada Centre

Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Nov. 14 - San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 26 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Nov. 28 - Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

Nov. 29 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

Dec. 1 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Dec. 2 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 4 - Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center

Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Dec. 9 - Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 10 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 12 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Dec. 17 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Dec. 20 - Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

Jan. 5 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Jan. 7 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Jan. 10 - San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Jan. 12 - Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

Jan. 14 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Jan. 19 - Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena

Jan. 20 - Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 31 - Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

Feb. 2 - Portland, OR at Moda Center at Rose Quarter

Feb. 3 - Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

In addition to preparing for her tour, Perry will host the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27.

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Concerts , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.