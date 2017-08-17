Make a Hair Statement With These Effortless Vacay Waves—No Heat Required

Save those polished, red carpet updos for a more formal occasion, would ya?

But just because your summer plans include hanging at the beach and working on your tan with your squad, doesn't mean you shouldn't sport a celeb-inspired hair statement while you're at it. The goal: Relaxed vacay waves you can take from day to night.

According to TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan, the look consists of loose waves that are beyond easy to create at home. Think: An incredibly effortless-looking hair statement that shows the world you're the kind of girl who plays by her own rules.

Even better? You won't need any hot irons to bring this look to life. Double bonus: You also only need one hair product.

To get the look, watch the tutorial above then follow our step-by-step breakdown below to do it yourself!