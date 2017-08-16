Taylor Swift Makes ''Generous'' Donation to Mariska Hargitay's Charity Aiding Sexual Assault Survivors

On Monday afternoon, Taylor Swift won her groping case against former Colorado DJ David Mueller. On Monday evening, the Grammy-winning singer announced in a statement that she'd be donating some of her fortune to charities that aid the survivors of sexual assault. Earlier today, Swift made good on that promise, giving an undisclosed, but "generous" amount to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which the organization confirmed.

The spokesperson for the charity said to E! News, "Joyful Heart is honored to be recognized by Taylor Swift for our work on behalf of and in service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse."

According to the foundation's website: "The mission of the Joyful Heart Foundation is to heal, educate and empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, and to shed light."