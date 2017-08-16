Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Part 1: All the Times Luann de Lesseps' Defense of Tom D'Agostino Broke Our Hearts

Luann de Lesseps didn't want the Real Housewives of New York City season nine reunion special to be about Tom D'Agostino. But as the saying goes, it's about Tom.

During part one of the three-part special, after host Andy Cohen took Ramona Singer to task for her erratic behavior all season long and grilled Sonja Morgan over her touchy relationship with Dorinda Medley, talk turned, as it so often does when these women all get together, to the onetime, but now former, Mrs. D'Agostino's doomed marriage to the man everyone warned her about.

And while it's easy to bask in the schadenfreude while watching poor Lu twist herself into a pretzel as she tried to excuse any and all of Tom's bad behavior, knowing that she'd file for divorce only a few short weeks after sitting down to tape the reunion, we couldn't help but feel terrible for her. This isn't going to be an easy watch for the erstwhile Countess.