Halloweentown's Cromwell Clan Will Reunite in Real-Life Halloweentown to Honor Debbie Reynolds

Listen up, wizards, warlocks and witches! A bewitching announcement has just cast a spell over the masses!

Kimberly J. Brown, who played Marnie in all three of the Disney Channel's Halloweentown movies, took to social media today to announce that she would once again be heading to the real-life Halloweentown, St. Helens, Oregon, for their annual Spirit of Halloweentown festivities. Additionally, the former child star revealed in a YouTube video she posted earlier today that J. Paul Zimmerman, who played Dylan, and Judith Hoag, who played their onscreen mom Gwen, would definitely be attending the Halloween haunt as well.

Brown also said that her onscreen sister Emily Roeske (Sophie) is trying to attend, but is working through some scheduling conflicts.

While many are jumping for joy at the meet-up, the reason for the Cromwell family reunion is for quite bittersweet. The former film fam is traveling to the All Hallows' Eve-themed town to pay a special tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, who played Aggie Cromwell in the films.