3 DIY Toners for Red Carpet Skin

If you've jumped on the green beauty bandwagon, this is right up your alley.

With an all-natural routine, you've probably spent ample time reading through ingredients lists, trying to decipher twelve-letter science words. If you're exhausted, we don't blame you. The solution: Make your own products. And, if you're not 100 percent committed to being a beauty chef, making one or two of the products in your daily routine greatly reduces your skin's exposure to chemicals and animal-based formulas. Plus, it's cost efficient!

We love the Tata Harper Hydrating Flower Essence and Caudalie Moiturizing Toners of the world, but for less than $10, you can give your skin the deep cleanse that it needs. It's harder to create beauty products such as serums and sunscreens, so that's where you should invest your hard-earned cash.