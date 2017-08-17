3 DIY Toners for Red Carpet Skin

If you've jumped on the green beauty bandwagon, this is right up your alley.
With an all-natural routine, you've probably spent ample time reading through ingredients lists, trying to decipher twelve-letter science words. If you're exhausted, we don't blame you. The solution: Make your own products. And, if you're not 100 percent committed to being a beauty chef, making one or two of the products in your daily routine greatly reduces your skin's exposure to chemicals and animal-based formulas. Plus, it's cost efficient!
We love the Tata Harper Hydrating Flower Essence and Caudalie Moiturizing Toners of the world, but for less than $10, you can give your skin the deep cleanse that it needs. It's harder to create beauty products such as serums and sunscreens, so that's where you should invest your hard-earned cash.
Ready to get started?
Step 1: Steep a green tea bag in 1 cup of hot water for about five minutes.
Step 2: Combine 1/2 cup of pure pomegranate juice and 1/2 cup of water into a bowl
Step 3: Remove tea bag and pour tea into the pomegranate mixture.
Step 4: Use a funnel to pour toner into a spray bottle.
Step 5: Spray onto a cotton pad and dab face and neck.
Step 1: Pour 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar and 1/2 cup of water into a small mixing bowl.
Step 2: Wet a cotton ball or pad and apply to the face.
Step 1: Combine 1/2 cup of water and 1/2 cup of champagne into a bowl.
Step 2: Mix and apply to face with a cotton ball or pad.
Pro tip: Look for a champagne that is low in sugar.
Model's clothing: Acacia Silk Romper