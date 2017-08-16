How Chris Brown and Rihanna's Careers Changed After His Assault

When Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna back in 2009, the music community wondered if the "Run It" singer would ever shine bright like a diamond in the industry again.

In fact, others worried that Rihanna may have her own struggles under the Hollywood microscope going forward.

More than seven years after the physical altercation made front-page headlines, both artists have been able to move forward with their respective careers. In fact, the Grammy winners have branched out into much more than music superstars.

At the same time, both performers can't help but reminded of that infamous day. Such was the case this week when a never-before-seen clip surfaced of Chris discussing the assault.

"She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn't care, she just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well," he shared in his documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. "I still love Rihanna, but I'm just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f--k are we doing?'"