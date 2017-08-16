Kim Kardashian Reveals the Truth About Her 72 Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: "I Physically Couldn't Do It"

It may seem impossible, but the Kardashians still have some secrets to share!

After 10 years of having their every move recorded on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks like these women have managed to keep a few things to themselves. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the family got very candid about their on-screen live, and the things they chose not to share with the world.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her 72 day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries, saying that she couldn't "physically" get herself to stay in the union any longer. She even explained that her mom tried to get her not to go through with it, but we all know how that story ended.

However, her biggest regret may surprise you! The mom of two admitted that it was seeing herself pregnant on-screen that she hates looking back on the most "I looked like such a cow and I can't stand to see those episodes," Kim confessed.